Photo 593
Hoyvík
Yes a rainy day, just had a ride with my little friend, it was dry for a few minutes😊
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley
ace
An atmospheric capture, you can see how windy it is in teddys fur…
Gorgeous capture though.
August 15th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@beverley365
Thanks yes👍😊
August 15th, 2024
