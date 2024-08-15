Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

Yes a rainy day, just had a ride with my little friend, it was dry for a few minutes😊
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
Óli Lindenskov
Beverley ace
An atmospheric capture, you can see how windy it is in teddys fur…
Gorgeous capture though.
August 15th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@beverley365 Thanks yes👍😊
August 15th, 2024  
