Previous
Photo 592
Troll wife finger
Trøllkonufingur, close to Sandavág😊
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
5
2
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
592
photos
63
followers
61
following
Casablanca
ace
Oooh I can see where it gets its name! Fascinating rock formation.
August 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous scene
August 14th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Love the view and name!
August 14th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca
@joansmor
@illinilass
Thanks are glad you like it👍😊
August 14th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Ha, ha, ha, love this!
August 14th, 2024
