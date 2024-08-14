Previous
Troll wife finger by mubbur
Photo 592

Troll wife finger

Trøllkonufingur, close to Sandavág😊
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oooh I can see where it gets its name! Fascinating rock formation.
August 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous scene
August 14th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Love the view and name!
August 14th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca @joansmor @illinilass
Thanks are glad you like it👍😊
August 14th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Ha, ha, ha, love this!
August 14th, 2024  
