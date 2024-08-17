Previous
Svartifossur by mubbur
Photo 595

Svartifossur

Yes boring weather still raining, was just down by Svartafoss, there was a lot of water there today, so also nice when it rains😊
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful landscape shot
August 17th, 2024  
