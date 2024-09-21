Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 630

Tórshavn

A little trip down to the water with Teddy😊
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I always so enjoy your photos. You live in such a beautiful place and so different to my area on the outskirts of London.
September 21st, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca Thanks, London is nice to, was theer in July to days😊👍
September 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise