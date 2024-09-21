Sign up
Photo 630
Tórshavn
A little trip down to the water with Teddy😊
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca
I always so enjoy your photos. You live in such a beautiful place and so different to my area on the outskirts of London.
September 21st, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca
Thanks, London is nice to, was theer in July to days😊👍
September 21st, 2024
