Hoyvík by mubbur
Photo 634

Hoyvík

Our neighbor has had a visit from the stork, and has a little daughter 😊🇫🇴
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Suzanne ace
Oh that's a good photo and tale
September 25th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70 Yes😊thanks👍
September 25th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Soooo wonderful.
September 25th, 2024  
