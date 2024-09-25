Sign up
Previous
Photo 634
Hoyvík
Our neighbor has had a visit from the stork, and has a little daughter 😊🇫🇴
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
3
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
634
photos
66
followers
65
following
Suzanne
ace
Oh that's a good photo and tale
September 25th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70
Yes😊thanks👍
September 25th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Soooo wonderful.
September 25th, 2024
