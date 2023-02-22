Previous
You can't always get what you want! by myhrhelper
Photo 1255

You can't always get what you want!

No you can't always get what you want.
You can't always get what you want.
You can't always get what you want,
But if you try sometime you'll find
You get what you need.

So I have been dieting, cutting carbs (pasta, rice, breads, potatoes and sweets).
And my husband brings 2 boxes of paczki's! 8 total - I would be lying if I said I didn't eat any.
Uggg - now I need to workout twice as hard when I go to the gym!!

We are having a snowstorm and I don't want to go outside.
So I shot in my studio. I used a background from unsplash.
Used a strobe front side and a strip box on the right side.
Kathy Burzynski

katy ace
Girl! I feel your pain! Is the man still living?! Terrific photo of the salad and the treats. Love the tags.
February 23rd, 2023  
Mags ace
LOL! So, so true. I'm about to start doing the same. =)
February 23rd, 2023  
Kathy Burzynski
@grammyn Thank you! Yes, he is living, I took a vow "for better or worse" but no one told me that would include bringing treats while dieting!

@marlboromaam thank you. You can do it! Just keep the Paczki's out of the house! - just a tip
February 23rd, 2023  
