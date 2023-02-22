You can't always get what you want!

No you can't always get what you want.

You can't always get what you want.

You can't always get what you want,

But if you try sometime you'll find

You get what you need.



So I have been dieting, cutting carbs (pasta, rice, breads, potatoes and sweets).

And my husband brings 2 boxes of paczki's! 8 total - I would be lying if I said I didn't eat any.

Uggg - now I need to workout twice as hard when I go to the gym!!



We are having a snowstorm and I don't want to go outside.

So I shot in my studio. I used a background from unsplash.

Used a strobe front side and a strip box on the right side.