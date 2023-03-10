Previous
Enough Snow Yet? by myhrhelper
Enough Snow Yet?

So earlier in the winter I heard some say how it was a milder snow winter but I realized this is Wisconsin and we have a snow quota to meet.

I think we met the quota now and I'm hoping it will be over soon.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Nice processing
March 12th, 2023  
