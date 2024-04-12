Sign up
Previous
2 / 365
Salt Pan
It was just so pretty, sparkling in the sunset. Did auto edit just to lift it that little. Just serene and lovely, but certainly had a whiff about it.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
622
photos
89
followers
132
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th April 2024 5:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
blue
,
golden
,
shadows
,
pink
,
hour
,
sparkling
,
salt
,
pan
