Malle scrub and clouds by nannasgotitgoingon
100 / 365

Malle scrub and clouds

Still overcast and very cold. Went out and about to see what I could spy, but there wasn't much about. Luckily the clouds were doing something.
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely cloudscape.
July 19th, 2024  
