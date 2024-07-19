Sign up
Previous
100 / 365
Malle scrub and clouds
Still overcast and very cold. Went out and about to see what I could spy, but there wasn't much about. Luckily the clouds were doing something.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
1
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
774
photos
92
followers
136
following
27% complete
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Latest from all albums
95
96
97
98
272
99
273
100
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
19th July 2024 2:32pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
clouds
,
australia
,
overcast
,
victoria
,
scrub
,
gums
,
malle
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely cloudscape.
July 19th, 2024
