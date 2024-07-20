Sign up
101 / 365
101 / 365
Australasian Darter
Fresh morning down by the Murray early this morning. Pelicans and darters all over the place. The fella was out of the wind underneath the jetty drying off.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
0
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
27% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
20th July 2024 8:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
murray-river
,
australasian-darter
