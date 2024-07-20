Previous
Australasian Darter by nannasgotitgoingon
Australasian Darter

Fresh morning down by the Murray early this morning. Pelicans and darters all over the place. The fella was out of the wind underneath the jetty drying off.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
27% complete

