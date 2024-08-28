Sign up
129 / 365
Baking day
One of the minions making cinnamon scrolls with her mum today, fun was had, scrolls were eaten!
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
1
1
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
816
photos
93
followers
136
following
35% complete
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
125
284
126
127
285
286
128
129
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
28th August 2024 12:12pm
Tags
mono
cinnamon
minion
scrolls
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely definitely one for the family album
August 28th, 2024
