Wattle flowers by nannasgotitgoingon
99 / 365

Wattle flowers

Light was pretty low today.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
27% complete

Barb ace
Gorgeous!
July 18th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
This is just elegant! On black, the yellow glows and the water and glass are simply superb! If I could fav this more than once, I would!!!!
July 18th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Great shot. Fav.
July 18th, 2024  
