99 / 365
Wattle flowers
Light was pretty low today.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
3
1
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Tags
australian
flower
wattle
natives
Barb
Gorgeous!
July 18th, 2024
Walks @ 7
This is just elegant! On black, the yellow glows and the water and glass are simply superb! If I could fav this more than once, I would!!!!
July 18th, 2024
winghong_ho
Great shot. Fav.
July 18th, 2024
