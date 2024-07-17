Previous
Comorants by nannasgotitgoingon
98 / 365

Comorants

Wet and drizzly day today.

Back to the daily routines that add the hum to one's life.

While enroute to school this morning, eldest Minion advised me in a rather serious news reporter voice that "All of Australia's vegetables had been poisoned by foreign agents and that it was advised that children should avoid eating all vegetables to ensure they don't catch the virus that turns them inside out and makes their skin fall off" (this was just after I asked him if he would like any other vegetables with his mashed potatoes at tea tonight). I then asked in my most professional news reporter interviewer voice how he was aware of this unfolding drama, and he advised that he was a keen observer and a know it all, so it was not something to be trifled with 🤣🤣
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise