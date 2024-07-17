Comorants

Wet and drizzly day today.



Back to the daily routines that add the hum to one's life.



While enroute to school this morning, eldest Minion advised me in a rather serious news reporter voice that "All of Australia's vegetables had been poisoned by foreign agents and that it was advised that children should avoid eating all vegetables to ensure they don't catch the virus that turns them inside out and makes their skin fall off" (this was just after I asked him if he would like any other vegetables with his mashed potatoes at tea tonight). I then asked in my most professional news reporter interviewer voice how he was aware of this unfolding drama, and he advised that he was a keen observer and a know it all, so it was not something to be trifled with 🤣🤣