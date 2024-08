Daisys

I think these are daises, they grow next the shed and are coming out in profusion now the weather is warming.



Been a mad couple of days, the minion ended up in hospital (we are all in various stages of colds), I ended up staying over night with him as I had the least symptons. He's all good and at home now, was just an overnighter, he had covid last week and then influenza this week and it bowled him over for a day and he couldn't keep anything down. Poor fella.