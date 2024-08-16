Previous
Next
B&W daisy by nannasgotitgoingon
124 / 365

B&W daisy

Taken 17.08.2024, filling a spot as no photo's taken on day.
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Wonderful b&w!
August 17th, 2024  
haskar ace
Fabulous capture.
August 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and great on black.
August 17th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Simply beautiful
August 17th, 2024  
Christina ace
Beautiful
August 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise