Previous
120 / 365
Almond blossoms in the Mallee
Been busy with a little side project and haven't had time to get out and about, took off early this morning for a run around the blocks and it was beautiful.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
32% complete
View this month »
Tags
victoria
,
blossoms
,
almond
,
mallee
,
mildura
