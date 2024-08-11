Sign up
121 / 365
Art work
Saw this out and about yesterday.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
3
2
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
804
photos
93
followers
134
following
33% complete
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
115
116
117
118
119
120
282
121
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365-2
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
11th August 2024 5:35pm
Tags
mural
,
art
,
mildura
Christina
ace
Love the way it goes out of its borders
August 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous find and capture, such a stunning mural and wonderful colours.
August 12th, 2024
Brian
ace
Wondrous find and capture
August 12th, 2024
