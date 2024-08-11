Previous
Art work by nannasgotitgoingon
121 / 365

Art work

Saw this out and about yesterday.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Love the way it goes out of its borders
August 12th, 2024  
Such a fabulous find and capture, such a stunning mural and wonderful colours.
August 12th, 2024  
Wondrous find and capture
August 12th, 2024  
