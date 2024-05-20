Previous
Roo in the grasses by nannasgotitgoingon
39 / 365

Roo in the grasses

When you get a text from a friend and says 'hey it's a fab foggy morning, perfect for photos' and you hadn't planned on going to go out for a look, but then you do and everywhere there is something gorgeous to look at. 😍
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Elisa Smith

Photo Details

