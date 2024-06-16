Sign up
Previous
67 / 365
Sheep late afternoon
Sheep walking through the paddocks late afternoon
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
1
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
728
photos
92
followers
137
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
16th June 2024 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
afternoon
,
sheep
,
wool
,
victoria
,
scrub
,
grasses
,
wooly
,
mallee
,
mildura
Wylie
ace
Gorgeous light
June 16th, 2024
