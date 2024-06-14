Previous
Say Cheese by nannasgotitgoingon
65 / 365

Say Cheese

Didn't get out today and the light was good in my daughters room when I walked past, perfect for a few portraits.

This is Fuggler, he likes dark knights, full moons and watching you while you sleep. When you leave the room he whistles 'If you don't see me, i'll see you thru a window' haha.
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise