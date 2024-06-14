Sign up
Previous
65 / 365
Say Cheese
Didn't get out today and the light was good in my daughters room when I walked past, perfect for a few portraits.
This is Fuggler, he likes dark knights, full moons and watching you while you sleep. When you leave the room he whistles 'If you don't see me, i'll see you thru a window' haha.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
teeth
,
portrait
,
cute
,
side
,
kick
,
watchful
,
batty
,
fuggler
