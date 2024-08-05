Previous
He did tell me the name by nannasgotitgoingon
He did tell me the name

But I have forgotten
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 4th, 2024  
Karen ace
The stark shapes and red pops are terrific against the black.
August 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lol, you sound like me! Fabulous image and pops of red.
August 4th, 2024  
