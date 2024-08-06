Previous
Someone's 82 today 😍 by nannasgotitgoingon
116 / 365

Someone's 82 today 😍

This is my mum. She's Finnish, funny and stoic all in one. We sang happy birthday at breakfast and we will eat cake tonight. She's a good egg.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Happy Birthday lovely lady!
August 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise