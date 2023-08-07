Sign up
Previous
101 / 365
Grass Heads
More grass heads in the afternoon light today. Really played around with the shadows in lightroom to make the grass heads and light stand out. Pops on black.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
2
2
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Tags
light-play
,
afternoon-sunlight
,
grass-heads
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
Well done, they look fabulous.
August 7th, 2023
