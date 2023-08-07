Previous
Grass Heads by nannasgotitgoingon
101 / 365

Grass Heads

More grass heads in the afternoon light today. Really played around with the shadows in lightroom to make the grass heads and light stand out. Pops on black.
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
Well done, they look fabulous.
August 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise