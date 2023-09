Warm days

Stopped to sit and talk with mum this morning for a spell and spied the Ta Ta Lizard sunning it's self on the concrete of the porch. I have tried many a time to get photos of these guys but they are way too fast and sense you are about and they are off, legs whizzing. This time I was stealth personified, commando crawling on the floor of the living room, slowly trying to get the 40 year old screen door to slide as quietly as possible to fit the edge of lense in it. Ha ha Victory is mine!!