Previous
Copper Smelter Stack by nannasgotitgoingon
130 / 365

Copper Smelter Stack

I used a filter in lightroom as it was pretty dark, I got out later than I had wanted. It needed a bit of something something to it.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a fabulous image, I love what you did with it!
September 6th, 2023  
Karen ace
Super image! Love your editing, the smoke looks fantastic against the orange clouds.
September 6th, 2023  
Andreas ace
Fabulous interpretation.
September 6th, 2023  
Cliff McFarlane
Solution has never looked so good. Fabulous shot
September 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise