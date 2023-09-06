Sign up
Previous
130 / 365
Copper Smelter Stack
I used a filter in lightroom as it was pretty dark, I got out later than I had wanted. It needed a bit of something something to it.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Diana
ace
What a fabulous image, I love what you did with it!
September 6th, 2023
Karen
ace
Super image! Love your editing, the smoke looks fantastic against the orange clouds.
September 6th, 2023
Andreas
ace
Fabulous interpretation.
September 6th, 2023
Cliff McFarlane
Solution has never looked so good. Fabulous shot
September 6th, 2023
