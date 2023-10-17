Sign up
150 / 365
150 / 365
Who's shouting the beers tonight
The foreshore does not disappoint, mum called out there are men speeding in boats as I was getting ready to take her shopping and sure enough looks like the army lads were doing exercises, just so happened I have a camera 😂😁
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
Tags
foreshore
,
excercises
Diana
ace
What an amazing action capture, they sure seem to be speeding!
October 17th, 2023
