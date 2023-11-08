Sign up
165 / 365
Heaven
Picking up the minion from school today and the clouds were simply amazing. Went around a round about three times when I happily remembered that the camera bag was on the backseat.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
0
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
475
photos
80
followers
120
following
45% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
8th November 2023 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
steeple
,
heaven
