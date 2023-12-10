Previous
Glorious golds by nannasgotitgoingon
Glorious golds

Another house to pack today. The kids are off on an adventure around Australia and this mother is sore and tired and in need of a cold beer. Here's one from the 05.12.
10th December 2023

Elisa Smith

Diana ace
They are gorgeous, love the layers and reflections.
December 10th, 2023  
