209 / 365
Track to river
While the light and colours here were lovely, I actually took a very comfortable bitumen road down to the river. But I imagined driving up over it back up to the main road.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
The Others
23rd January 2024 7:10pm
road
,
red
,
tracks
,
grass
,
river
,
murray
