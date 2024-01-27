Sign up
213 / 365
You cropped too hard
Seeing today was a do over, thought I'd add this one in as well from the other day. Cropped in way too far, all pixelly but I like what it does and will pretend that it is a study I will paint one day.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
The Others
NIKON D7500
23rd January 2024 6:59pm
