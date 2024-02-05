Previous
St Andrews Church by nannasgotitgoingon
218 / 365

St Andrews Church

These clouds I chased around yesterday hoping they would be in a good spot behind the church.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
59% complete

Diana ace
Well done, they look great behind this beautiful church.
February 5th, 2024  
