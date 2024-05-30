Previous
Dead Palm Tree Fronds by nannasgotitgoingon
243 / 365

Dead Palm Tree Fronds

Drove past a farm of palms and stopped ot have a look. Once I got close the branches intrigued me, look like saw fish noses. Had to take a few photos.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Elisa Smith

Photo Details

