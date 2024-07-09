Previous
Ripples by nannasgotitgoingon
271 / 365

Ripples

Lucinda
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
74% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Gorgeous leading lines from the ripples to the distant hills.
July 9th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Love the shadows within the sand ripples
July 9th, 2024  
Barb ace
Such a lovely scene!
July 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise