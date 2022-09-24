Previous
A Little Walk by narayani
Photo 2093

A Little Walk

Had a meeting up in the hills today about an upcoming exhibition. We went for a short walk to an abandoned clay pit and checked out the wildflowers on the way.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

narayani

