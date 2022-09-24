Sign up
Photo 2093
A Little Walk
Had a meeting up in the hills today about an upcoming exhibition. We went for a short walk to an abandoned clay pit and checked out the wildflowers on the way.
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
0
0
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Views
6
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Tags
kangaroo-paw
