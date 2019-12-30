Previous
Утром на работу, а ночью температура 39 by natalytry
Утром на работу, а ночью температура 39

#неподохла
и это радует)))
Отпустили в обед с работы - пришла домой и снова лечиться, т.е. спать.
30th December 2019

Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
