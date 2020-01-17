Previous
К окулисту by natalytry
48 / 365

К окулисту

На дороге дикая метель - видимость нулевая.
А мне к доктору надо.
После того, как домой вернулась - авария случилась на моей трассе, 12 машин, 2 человека погибло. Страшно. Трассы перекрыты
Не выходи из комнаты.....
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
