Закат by natalytry
129 / 365

Закат

С утра продуктивно: сформировала и отправила пакет документов в ЦЗ.
Днем бм привез сына, и... как бы, пусть этот вечер я не запомню.
Я позволила себя "подъесть", довел до слез, мне - опыт на будущее: делать выводы.
В очередной раз, бл...
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
35% complete

