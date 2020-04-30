Previous
Верба макро by natalytry
147 / 365

Верба макро

Забыли вчера зарядку для катера, тест-драйв отложен.
Была поездка на пляж, потом велопрогука на маленькое озерцо.
Начали делать забор вокруг дома, обновление! Здорово!
Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
