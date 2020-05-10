Sign up
160 / 365
Наш домик
Ох и денек... откатило меня.
Неделю носилась как на метле, а сегодня расплющило.
Вечерние посиделки с шампанским + бессонная ночь + смазанное утро = я моль.
Забрали сына, до дома и - отдых: диван и книжка.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Natalya Trushnikova
@natalytry
