Previous
Next
Наш домик by natalytry
160 / 365

Наш домик

Ох и денек... откатило меня.
Неделю носилась как на метле, а сегодня расплющило.
Вечерние посиделки с шампанским + бессонная ночь + смазанное утро = я моль.
Забрали сына, до дома и - отдых: диван и книжка.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise