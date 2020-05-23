Sign up
175 / 365
Просто космический ДР
с утра заказанным тортом, потом за покупками, и.... такой движ!!
Погода, природа, озеро, березовая роща рядом, шумно, радостно!! Подарки, экспресс стол, любимые люди рядом.
Обожаю тебя, мой сын❤❤❤
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
Natalya Trushnikova
@natalytry
Сибирская болотная кикимора с камерой Canon. Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни вместе с сыном, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу!
