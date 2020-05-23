Previous
Next
Просто космический ДР by natalytry
175 / 365

Просто космический ДР

с утра заказанным тортом, потом за покупками, и.... такой движ!!
Погода, природа, озеро, березовая роща рядом, шумно, радостно!! Подарки, экспресс стол, любимые люди рядом.
Обожаю тебя, мой сын❤❤❤
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
Сибирская болотная кикимора с камерой Canon. Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни вместе с сыном, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу!
51% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise