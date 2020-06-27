Previous
Статуэтка Катя by natalytry
204 / 365

Статуэтка Катя

2 чудных съемки: Катя и моя Женя.
Настроение огнище.
Фоты вечером уже отдала, мммм как круто
Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
Сибирская болотная кикимора с камерой Canon. Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни вместе с сыном, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу!
