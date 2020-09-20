Sign up
Классическое семейное утро выходного дня
Утром домашние дела, уборки-зачистки, после обеда с сыном уехали в Н-Тит. к брату.
Ремонт машины перенести пришлось. Покупки для дома, закрыть хвосты, встреча с Сашей.
Вечером домой. Музыка, огни ночного города, сын рядом. Хорошо так....
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
Natalya Trushnikova
@natalytry
Сибирская болотная кикимора с камерой Canon. Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни вместе с сыном, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу!
Views
5
