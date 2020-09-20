Previous
Next
Классическое семейное утро выходного дня by natalytry
271 / 365

Классическое семейное утро выходного дня

Утром домашние дела, уборки-зачистки, после обеда с сыном уехали в Н-Тит. к брату.
Ремонт машины перенести пришлось. Покупки для дома, закрыть хвосты, встреча с Сашей.
Вечером домой. Музыка, огни ночного города, сын рядом. Хорошо так....
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
Сибирская болотная кикимора с камерой Canon. Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни вместе с сыном, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу!
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise