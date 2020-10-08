Previous
Надел куртку - по утрам прохладно стало by natalytry
309 / 365

Надел куртку - по утрам прохладно стало

Дурацкий день.
Мои тараканы Павлики устроили в голове локальную войну.
Дима меня от них спас...
Спасибо, что ты у меня есть...
И очень исправил вечер, настроение... Я так это ценю...
Natalya Trushnikova

Сибирская болотная кикимора с камерой Canon. Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни вместе с сыном, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу!
