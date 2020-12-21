Previous
Фантастически красивое утро by natalytry
Фантастически красивое утро

Не прогулка в школу, а непрерывный эстетический восторг
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
Сибирская болотная кикимора, переехала на жаркий юг России с сыном и камерой Canon. Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
