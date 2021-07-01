Previous
Next
Кубань на набережной ночью by natalytry
Photo 560

Кубань на набережной ночью

Очень жаркий день. Малопродуктивный. Отправила заполненные документы на учёбу.
А вечер как хорош!! В бережно хранимую копилочку
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
Сибирская болотная кикимора, переехала на жаркий юг России с сыном и камерой Canon. Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise