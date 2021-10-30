Previous
by natalytry
Photo 696

С утра в Крепостную, забрать.
Днем ездили на ДР к бабушке Лене, поздравляли, чудное общение и вкусный торт!
Вечером - max по городу. Проверка Айфона.
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
