by natalytry
Работала с объявлениями, Хотела купить ботфорты - но не понравились как на ноге сидят, ездила на ЮМР.
А вечер смешной - импровизация и классная компания с игрой в карты. Проигрыш 8 раз подряд - это сильно))) Но не у меня. Насмеялись!
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
