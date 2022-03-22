Previous
"Стажировка" by natalytry
Превратилась в развеселое приключение))) Кола с сюрпризом.
Это был ооооооооочень длинные ночь-утро-день.
Домой, вкуснейший красиво сервированный ужин (спасибо!) и отдых..
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
