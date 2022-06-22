Previous
Next
С морепродуктами, как люблю by natalytry
Photo 875

С морепродуктами, как люблю

Утром много работы за ноутом.
Пообедала в ресторанчике в Величк, вкусно!
А потом в город и К-ъ.
Вечер сильный. Очень.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
242% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise