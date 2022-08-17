Previous
by natalytry
Собрались и к папе на кладбище, с цветами.
Дособирать вещи-чемоданы, истопить баньку, пожарить сосиски на костре. Завтра - в путь...
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
